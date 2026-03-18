United States Central Command reported overnight Wednesday that American forces carried out a major strike on military targets inside Iran.

According to the statement, the operation targeted fortified missile positions operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps along Iran’s coastline near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

A key element of the strike was the reported use of 5,000-pound deep-penetration bombs, designed to destroy heavily fortified underground facilities.

CENTCOM said the targeted silos had been used to deploy cruise missiles against ships, describing them as a direct threat to international maritime traffic in the region.