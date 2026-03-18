The Netherlands is currently investigating whether Iran was involved in the attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam on Friday, Reuters reported.

Justice Minister David van Weel confirmed the probe, stating that the suspects arrested for the attack were most likely recruited.

"The possibility that Iran is involved in this attack is... being explicitly investigated," Van Weel told parliament on Tuesday. However, he did not mention any definitive connection between Iran and the attack, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Dutch prosecutors reported on Monday that the four suspects, aged 17 to 19, had carried out the explosion at the Rotterdam synagogue with terrorist intent. The four men were apprehended shortly after an arson attack resulted in a fire at the synagogue early on Friday morning.

Over the past week, there have been several attacks in the Netherlands, including one on a Jewish school in Amsterdam. There was also an attack on a synagogue in Liege in neighboring Belgium.

Although an extremist group claimed responsibility for the attacks on social media, authorities are still investigating whether the group was genuinely behind them.

In response to the attacks, security at Jewish sites across the Netherlands has been heightened. Authorities are also concerned about potential attacks against Jewish communities globally, especially following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s subsequent reactions.