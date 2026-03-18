Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, stated in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto that there are alternative leaders in Iran who could potentially open the door to diplomacy.

When asked whether Israel has identified any Iranian leaders it would be willing to negotiate with, Danon declined to name specific individuals but emphasized that such figures exist.

“Yes, there are potential leaders in Iran today who can lead the nation in the right direction, use the resources for prosperity, for infrastructure, and not to send ballistic missiles to all its neighbors and block the Strait of Hormuz," Danon told CNN. “So, yes, we believe and we know that you have other options in Iran."

However, Danon noted that any diplomatic path would depend on a significant change in leadership direction.

“But if there will be an opening and we will see someone who is actually willing to change course, you know, we believe in diplomacy and we understand that the next stage, after we retarget this regime, will be using diplomacy and peaceful measures," he explained.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently issued a direct message to the people of Iran, calling on them to seize what he described as a historic opportunity to remove the ruling regime and gain their freedom.

Netanyahu urged Iranians to prepare to act when the opportunity arises. "In the coming days we will create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny," he said. "Your dreams will become a reality."

US President Donald Trump has spoken in favor of regime change in Iran, suggesting he had ideas on suitable people for its leadership but refusing to publicly identify those candidates.

The US President has stopped short of fully endorsing Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, as a potential future leader.

“He seems very nice, but I don't know how he'd play within his own country," Trump told Reuters in January. “And we really aren't up to that point yet. I don't know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me."