Joe Kent, the Director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation today in protest against the war with Iran, which he blamed on Israel and pro-Israel lobbyists in the US.

"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," Kent stated.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," he claimed.

Kent said that it was an "honor" to serve under President Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Former Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich dismissed Kent's claims and accused him of being behind multiple leaks and of attempting to undermine government policy.

"Joe Kent is a crazed egomaniac who was often at the center of national security leaks, while rarely (never?) producing any actual work. He spent all of his time working to subvert the chain of command and undermine the President of the United States. This isn’t some principled resignation-he just wanted to make a splash before getting canned. What a loser," Budowich stated.