Three men have been arrested in connection with a violent assault on two Israeli-American men outside a restaurant in San Jose, California’s upscale Santana Row shopping district.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon earlier this month, as the victims waited for a table outside the Augustine restaurant. According to police and witnesses, the two men were speaking Hebrew when three suspects approached them without provocation.

One victim was knocked unconscious, after which all three attackers allegedly jumped on the second victim and repeatedly punched him while he was on the ground. The brutal beating was captured on video by bystanders and quickly went viral. The victims sustained minor injuries, were treated at a hospital, and later released. They reported that the suspects used antisemitic language during the attack.

San Jose police are investigating the case as a potential hate crime. The department noted the community’s concern and stated that those responsible “will be held accountable."

The three suspects - Ramon Akoyans, 18, and Roma Akoyans, 20, both of San Jose, along with Bruneil Henry Chamaki (also referred to as Bruneil Chamaki), 32, of Morgan Hill - turned themselves in to authorities on Monday, roughly a week after the assault. They face felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Jewish community leaders, including Jewish Silicon Valley CEO Daniel Klein, condemned the attack, describing it as unprovoked and highlighting the victims’ experience of being targeted while simply speaking Hebrew.

The case remains active, with San Jose police continuing to work alongside the district attorney’s office. Further details on the specific charges are expected to be released soon.