Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented today (Tuesday) on the elimination of senior figures in the Iranian regime, saying that Israel continues to act to destabilize the regime: “There are many more surprises."

Netanyahu referred to the killing of senior figures in the Iranian regime, including Ali Larijani and the commander of the Basij, as part of the ongoing campaign against Iran.

In his remarks, Netanyahu said: ""This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, that group of gangsters that effectively runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij - they are the gangsters' assistants who are terrorizing the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities. We are operating there as well; operating from the air with Air Force jets and UAVs."

He added: "We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it. It will not happen all at once, and it will not happen easily. But if we persist, we will give them the chance to take their destiny into their own hands."

Netanyahu also addressed cooperation with the United States, saying: “At the same time, we are helping our American friends in the Gulf. I spoke at length with President Trump on this matter yesterday. There is cooperation between our air forces and navies, between myself and President Trump and his staff. We will assist both through indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and through direct actions. There are many more surprises. 'By stratagems, you shall make war.' We will not reveal all the stratagems here, but as I told you, there are many."

He emphasized the importance of determination, saying: “The most important thing for winning a war is determination: Determination, determination, determination. The determination of the leaders, the determination of the commanders, and the determination of the people. We are determined to win, and we will achieve these goals."

At the end of his remarks, he addressed the public: “I ask you to simply ignore the 'channels of gloom.' We are achieving historical milestones. With G-d’s help, we have reached a point where, after October 7, when we were on the brink of an abyss, we are now a formidable power, almost a global one, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with our friend, the global superpower. This is already a massive achievement in the face of all the threats coming our way. What other country has these capabilities? They are all under attack. Who else has these strengths of ours - the alliances, the IDF, the Air Force, and a strong nation? So, stay strong."

He also said the government would assist citizens: “We will also help you. Regarding everything related to compensation, I have instructed that the framework be presented to you and that it be expanded. We will help the North, and we will help everyone in need, just as we did previously in Operation Rising Lion and during COVID-19. We will do it even more vigorously this time," he concluded.