The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, has dismantled a space-related compound belonging to the Iranian terror regime that was used to develop attack capabilities against satellites, posing a threat to Israel’s satellites and to space assets of other countries around the world.

The compound was used to develop military space programs, including the development of the "Chamran-1" satellite, which was built by the Iranian Ministry of Defense’s electronics industries and launched into space in September 2024 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The site's destruction follows a similar strike carried out last week against another space-related research compound belonging to the Iranian Space Organization in Tehran.

"For years, the Iranian terror regime has invested significant resources in developing its space warfare capabilities, as part of its efforts to expand its military capabilities and undermine regional and international stability," the IDF emphasized.

"The IDF will continue to act to defend its capabilities across all domains - on the ground, the air, at sea and in space."