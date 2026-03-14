The IDF continues to deepen its strikes on the systems and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime, and on Friday evening, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck dozens of Iranian terror regime infrastructure sites across Tehran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF dismantled the regime’s primary space research center, which is part of the Iranian regime's forces.

The center contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites for a range of purposes including surveillance, intelligence collection, and directing fire toward targets across the Middle East.

The IDF also struck several Iranian terror regime aerial defense systems production sites. As part of the strikes, the IDF struck a key factory used to produce Iranian terror regime air defense systems. The strike significantly degrades the Iranian terror regime's ability to rehabilitate its aerial defense array.

"These strikes are part of the ongoing efforts focused on deepening the damage to the Iranian terror regime’s core assets," the IDF emphasized.