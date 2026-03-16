Israel's Communications Ministry on Sunday held a special discussion in the situation room in Jerusalem to assess the readiness of Israel’s communications sector during the fighting.

During the meeting, a serious issue was discovered: 2G and 3G mobile phones do not receive Home Front Command alerts.

Following the discovery, the Ministry announced it will soon publish clear guidelines for users of older devices on how to operate during wartime.

The issue was raised by Deputy Communications Minister MK Yisrael Eichler, who brought it before Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi and senior Ministry officials.

During the meeting, Eichler said, “I spoke with the Minister about guidance for consumers using older phones, who are having difficulty receiving life-saving emergency alerts."

Following the warning, the Ministry will publish precise instructions for owners of older kosher phones explaining how they should act and what can be done to receive alerts.

Karhi opened the discussion by saying: “Israel’s communications sector has been operating continuously and without significant malfunctions during the days of fighting. This is the result of the intensive work we have carried out in recent years together with the communications companies to strengthen Israel’s communications infrastructure, both during routine times and in emergencies."

Eichler thanked Karhi for his efforts to improve reception and ensure communication continuity, saying, “This is not something to be taken for granted during a war and missile attacks. If phone lines save lives throughout the year, then during wartime this is even more so." He also noted that he spoke with Karhi about accelerating efforts to improve cellular reception in Judea and Samaria.

Communications Ministry Director General Elad Makdassi emphasized: “The communications sector is a critical infrastructure for national resilience and home front security, and it serves as the channel connecting security forces with the public. Ministry staff are working around the clock with communications companies and security bodies to ensure full operational continuity and to make sure every citizen in Israel remains connected, available, and informed in every situation."