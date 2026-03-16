British police are investigating chants made during a pro-Iran Al-Quds rally in central London on Sunday, after participants shouted slogans including “Death, Death to the IDF", The Telegraph reported.

The chant was led by Bobby Vylan, lead vocalist of the rap duo Bob Vylan, as thousands of people gathered on the south bank of the River Thames for the annual anti-Israel demonstration.

The event took place after a planned march was banned by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood following warnings from police of a real risk of serious disorder.

The rally was organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), which said the event was a peaceful show of support for Palestinians. However, MPs and peers described the event as a “hate" rally and accused the IHRC of links to the Iranian regime.

While the authorities could not prevent a static gathering from taking place, the Metropolitan Police prepared for possible clashes between supporters of the Iranian regime and their opponents, according to The Telegraph.

To reduce the risk of confrontation, police separated the two groups using the River Thames as a buffer zone. Supporters of the Al-Quds rally gathered on the south side of the river, while counter-protesters assembled across the water on Millbank.

Although the plan kept the two sides apart, it did not prevent expressions of hostility toward Israel and Jewish people.

Police ultimately made 12 arrests for a range of alleged offenses including showing support for a proscribed organization, affray, and threatening or abusive behavior.

Authorities confirmed they are also investigating comments made by Vylan while on stage.

Bob Vylan previously came under fire following a performance at the British Glastonbury Festival in June, during which chants of “death, death to the IDF" were heard on stage.

The performance drew sharp condemnation from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Israeli Embassy in London. The BBC faced criticism for continuing to livestream the set despite the inflammatory content. It later apologized. Vylan was investigated by Avon and Somerset Police but it was determined that the remarks did not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution.

During Sunday’s rally, Vylan delivered a speech criticizing Western policy in the Middle East.

He told the crowd, “We are here unbreakable and human, standing always with the people of Gaza." He concluded by stating, “I would like to conclude with ‘Death, death, death to the IDF."

A Scotland Yard spokesman said, “We are aware of chanting made by a speaker at the Al-Quds protest and will be investigating."

“We recognize the concern footage and chanting like this causes, particularly with London’s Jewish communities."

Al-Quds Day was established in 1979 by Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as a global day of demonstrations against Israel and in support of the Palestinian Arab cause. Since the early 1980s, rallies marking the day have been held in several cities around the world, including London.