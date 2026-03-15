Over the weekend, Hamas sent two letters to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei-one official and public, and the other secret, which Hamas tried to conceal at all costs, as revealed by Kan News.

According to the report, while the official letter was written in a diplomatic and vague tone, the secret letter presents an extreme, militant, and operational line.

In this letter, Hamas makes it unequivocally clear that it does not intend to reach any arrangement that would involve relinquishing its military capabilities: "We are aware of attempts to bind the hands of the resistance under the guise of agreements-the organization will not compromise its weapons under any circumstances."

The secret letter emphasizes the need for a “unification of the arenas" as a tool to defeat Israel. Hamas calls on Iran to deploy all “branches of the axis of evil" simultaneously: "All fronts must be activated to exact a price from the Zionists. We, together with our brothers in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, will create the next victories under your leadership."

The central message of the letter is a declaration of absolute loyalty to the Iranian leadership, expressing a willingness to sacrifice regional peace for Tehran’s interests.

Hamas does not spare its criticism in the letter for the moderate Arab states moving toward normalization with Israel. "The normalization camp is a losing camp," the secret document states. "They did not even dare to protect those who sought refuge in their bases."