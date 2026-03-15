Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel sparked a viral stir on the social network X after posting a sarcastic message that drew more than 100,000 views.

Marzel shared an AI-generated image depicting the Dome of the Rock with Israeli Air Force fighter jets parked beneath it, appearing as though a subterranean military base existed under the site.

He added a tongue-in-cheek caption: “Note: Don’t share the photo of the secret Israeli Air Force base in Jerusalem, so it won’t be attacked."

The post quickly spread online and prompted a sharp response from the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem district, which issued a formal condemnation.

In its statement, the body claimed the image constituted “dangerous incitement" intended to prepare the ground for an Israeli attack on the Al-Aqsa compound.

Palestinian officials argued that the post should not be viewed as a joke but rather as part of a broader ideological campaign, citing statements by other rabbis who have spoken about bombing the mosque or depicting its future destruction as the result of Iranian missile strikes.

Beyond the criticism of Marzel, the Al-Quds district also attacked Israeli policy ahead of the Ramadan, rejecting Israeli claims that potential limits on Muslim worshippers entering the Temple Mount would be based solely on temporary security considerations.

According to the statement, such measures are part of what it described as a deliberate political and ideological move aimed at altering the existing religious, historical, and legal status of the site.