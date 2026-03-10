Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel says a post he published on the social platform X was removed without any clear explanation from the platform.

In the deleted tweet, Marzel wrote: “Today even the leftists say that everything that happens comes from the Almighty, as a miracle of God." He added: “Why? Because otherwise they would have to admit that it is Bibi Netanyahu."

Speaking with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Marzel said he believes the removal was not accidental but rather the result of coordinated reporting campaigns targeting posts by right-wing figures.

According to Marzel, groups of left-wing activists operate WhatsApp groups in which tweets by right-leaning public figures are shared along with calls to report them.

He claims that when monitoring systems receive a large number of complaints within a short period, they may automatically block or remove posts without closely reviewing their content.

Marzel added that his accounts have previously been suspended on several social media platforms. For now, however, his account remains active.

“They removed this tweet," he said. “What exactly is wrong with it?"