In recent days, shipments of ammunition have arrived in Israel for the Air Force, in order to continue attacks on targets in Iran. This was reported this morning on Kan Reshet Bet. Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 11,000 munitions have been dropped on targets in Iran.

The comments come amid reports that Israel has informed the US of a critical shortage of ballistic missile interceptors.

The resupply report follows a report by the SEMAFOR news agency, which is known for its anti-Israel stance, on Saturday evening reported that Israel has informed the Trump administration of a significant shortage of ballistic missile interceptors.

The report was based on official US sources.

One of them said that the US was aware of this issue "for months," adding, "It’s something we expected and anticipated."

The official noted that the United States itself is not facing a similar shortage of interceptors, insisting, "We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests."

Israel, for its part, is "coming up with solutions" to manage the shortage, according to the report.

Israeli sources noted that the fact that the war against Iran is a joint campaign with the US greatly improves the ability to handle stockpile issues. According to them, the cooperation allows for replenishment of stockpiles both during the war and in case the campaign continues longer than expected.