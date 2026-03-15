מד"א בזירת נפילה במרכז מד"א

Sirens were activated early Sunday morning three times within minutes following launches from Iran.

The sirens were heard in central Israel, the Shfela (lowlands), Sharon and Samaria, and later also in the Netanya area and in the Beit She'an Valley.

Most of the launches were intercepted and the remainder fell in open areas. Debris from one of the interceptions fell in Holon, causing a fire at the scene. Police were called to the scene.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to two people at the scene in Holon: An approximately 80-year-old man in very light condition with injuries from glass shards, and an approximately 80-year-old woman in light condition showing signs of smoke inhalation.

In addition, MDA teams are treating several people at the scene who suffered from anxiety.

In other areas of the country where sirens were heard, no injuries have been reported.

About an hour earlier, sirens were also activated in Eilat following a launch from Iran. The missile was intercepted and no injuries were reported.

In addition, sirens were activated several times in northern Israel following launches from Lebanon.