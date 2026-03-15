Police in Tel Aviv detained a local resident in his 30s for questioning on suspicion that he blocked people from entering the protected shelter in his apartment building while a missile attack siren was sounding and allegedly assaulted a woman.

According to the Israel Police, the suspect was detained shortly after a report was received at the polce call center. He was taken in for questioning and later released under restrictive conditions.

Police stressed that preventing access to a protected space during an emergency is a criminal offense. “Beyond the legal aspect, this is also a moral and ethical issue of preserving life," a police spokesperson said.

The incident drew widespread attention after a video circulated on social media. Following the public reaction, the man filmed in the clip issued a response in which he described himself as a former combat soldier suffering from PTSD.

According to his account, residents of the building have repeatedly faced problems with patrons from nearby bars occupying the building’s private shelter and locking residents out.

He acknowledged his conduct in the confrontation, saying, “I take responsibility for the physical reaction and regret it. I lost my composure." He also claimed that the video circulating online was edited and did not show the severe insults directed at him beforehand, including being called a “Nazi," which he said caused him to lose control amid the stress of the alarm.