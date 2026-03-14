On Friday, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, carried out a targeted strike in Tehran and eliminated Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, senior officials in the Intelligence Directorate of the “Khatam al-Anbiya" Emergency Command, which is directly subordinate to the leader of the Iranian terror regime.

Following the elimination of the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Saleh Asadi, during the opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion, Jalali and Shariat were appointed to replace them. The two senior intelligence commanders were key figures in the Iranian intelligence community.

In addition, both were close to the leadership of the Iranian terrorist regime.

"The intelligence branch of the 'Khatam al-Anbiya' Emergency Command is responsible for analyzing intelligence," the IDF said. "The intelligence is presented to senior officials in Iran’s security system during frequent situational assessments, on the basis of which the war against the State of Israel is conducted."

"Their elimination adds to dozens of senior commanders of the terrorist regime who have been eliminated during the course of Operation Roaring Lion and constitutes another significant blow to the regime’s command-and-control structures and its ability to manage the fighting in a coordinated manner.

"The IDF will continue to act with determination against commanders of the Iranian terrorist regime wherever necessary."