A 12-year-old boy was moderately injured and a 39-year-old man was lightly injured in two separate incidents in Eilat following the fall of a missile launched from Iran. Additionally, five other people suffered shock following the missile strikes.

Magen David Adom (MDA) updated that there were seven impact sites in the city, and it is estimated that the missile launched from Iran contained fragmentation munitions.

The two injured individuals were on the street and not in a protected area.

Eilat Fire Station Commander Yehuda Kazantini, told Kan Reshet Bet that "the child who was moderately injured was crossing a road at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by missile fragments."

Dr. Yaffa Ashur, the director at Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat, told Kan Reshet Bet that the injured child "has shrapnel in almost every part of his body, and he will need surgeries to remove the shrapnel."

MDA EMT Rotem Basodo, who arrived at the site where the child was injured, described: "There was destruction, glass, and smoke at the scene. When we arrived, they led us to a 12-year-old boy who was hit by shrapnel with limb injuries. He was in pain and scared but conscious. We immediately began giving him medical treatment, including bandages and bleeding control. We evacuated him to the hospital in moderate to serious, but stable, condition."