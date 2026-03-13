The US government on Friday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of key Iranian officials, including the newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

This bounty, issued by the State Department's Rewards for Justice Program, is part of the ongoing US and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

The State Department said it is specifically seeking information about Khamenei and his inner circle, including his deputy chief of staff, Ali Asghar Hejazi, his military adviser, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, and his advisor, Ali Larijani. The list also includes Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of the Interior, and Esmail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence and Security.

In addition to these individuals, the US is seeking information on four unnamed, unpictured officials from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The officials include the Secretary of the Defense Council, an Advisor to the Supreme Leader, the Military Office Chief in the Supreme Leader's office, and the IRGC Commander.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world," the notice from the State Department read.

A similar notice posted on social media emphasizes that individuals providing valuable information could not only be eligible for a monetary reward but may also be considered for relocation.

Mojtaba Khamenei was officially named Iran’s new Supreme Leader on Sunday, replacing his father Ali Khamenei, who was eliminated on the first day of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He has not yet made a public appearance, and The New York Times reported earlier this week that he was injured on the first day of the war.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries to his leg and is staying in a location with limited communications.

On Thursday, Iranian state media published a statement attributed to Khamenei, marking his first since taking over from his father.

The statement vowed revenge for US and Israeli actions, ordered forces to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and threatened to open new fronts in the war. However, the statement was not accompanied by video or audio, leading to further speculation about Khamenei’s condition.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)