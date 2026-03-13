Sirens were sounded in localities across central Israel on Friday evening, due to launches of missiles from Iran.

There were no reports of injuries, but damage was caused to three sites in central Israel due to impact from the missiles.

One of the impacts sparked a blaze on the roof of a building in Shoham. Fire and rescue services are conducting searches in the building to ensure no one was trapped inside.

In addition, a crater was reported following the impact of a missile on a highway. Several cars were damaged in Rishon LeZion.

Sirens were also sounded in northern Israel due to launches of missiles and drones from Lebanon. There were no reports of impacts or injuries.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)