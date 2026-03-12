Rabbi Daniel Korobkin, Senior Rabbi at Beth Avraham Yosef of Toronto, opened up in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva -Israel National News about the shocking shooting incident at his synagogue on Friday night. The attack, which occurred after a dinner event for singles, left the community shaken but, fortunately, without casualties.

Rabbi Korobkin explained, "Baruch Hashem (Thank God), no one was in the building at the time of the attack. The dinner had just ended, and the last people left about half an hour before the shots were fired. But the intention behind the attack seems to have been more about intimidation rather than inflicting harm."

The shooting, which took place in the middle of the night, is part of a larger pattern of rising tensions that have affected Jewish communities across Canada. Rabbi Korobkin expressed his anger and frustration, saying, "There is a deep sense of disorientation. This is not the Canada we grew up in. It used to be a country where Jews could proudly walk around with a kippah. Now, some are even afraid to wear it on public transport, especially in areas with larger Muslim populations."

While the attack in Toronto has left the community feeling vulnerable, Rabbi Korobkin emphasized that despite the frustration and fear, it’s important to remain proud. "Many people are feeling a bit of fear, but they are also determined," he said. "We are looking at what's happening in Israel, and we understand that, compared to what our brothers and sisters are going through in Israel, this is a small price to pay."

Rabbi Korobkin also shared his own personal decision to make Aliyah (immigrate to Israel), explaining, "My wife and I have always been clear that our time here is limited. I have signed Aliyah letters for so many families in our community, and seeing them move to Israel is a source of great pride for me. But I believe more will follow, and the wave of Aliyah will only grow."

When asked about the experience of being so far from Israel during such difficult times, Rabbi Korobkin shared how deeply personal the situation feels for his congregation, as many of them have family members currently serving in the Israeli Defense Forces. "It's extremely hard, but we stay strong, and we continue to support the State of Israel from abroad," he said.

Rabbi Korobkin also emphasized the importance of the Jewish community in Canada being proactive with their local government and law enforcement. "We're working closely with the police and the RCMP to ensure that our voices are heard. We need to do more than just send our thoughts and prayers," he stated. "We need to see real action from our elected officials. Enough is enough."

In closing, Rabbi Korobkin expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from different segments of Canadian society, including religious Christians and the Iranian diaspora, who have shown solidarity with the Jewish community. "We're standing together with our Iranian brothers and sisters who are also fighting against a regime that has caused them unimaginable pain. We stand with them, and we feel their suffering," he said.