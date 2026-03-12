MK Ohad Tal, chairman of the Public Initiatives Committee, discussed with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News the split of the dairy reform from the economic Arrangements Law and the implications of the move.

According to Tal, the decision to separate the reform was made to allow a more thorough and in-depth discussion, outside the tight timelines of budget legislation, especially during wartime.

Tal noted that the government intends to continue advancing the reform and clarified that the split is not a concession, but rather an attempt to promote the reform under more appropriate conditions.

He also addressed the current state of the dairy market, stating that the ongoing situation, which includes product shortages and rising prices, requires a fundamental change in the industry’s structure.

Despite public support for the reform, Tal mentioned that there are political opponents, including within the coalition, due to pressure from various interest groups.

He also criticized the structure of the dairy industry and the role of the Dairy Council, which he claimed limits competition in the industry and prevents dairy farmers from expanding and improving efficiency.

At the end of the interview, Tal also addressed the Draft Law and said that in his opinion, it would have been appropriate to advance the bill. However, he emphasized that beyond the legislation, there is a need for a broad national plan for drafting the haredi community.

According to Tal, such a plan should include tailored service frameworks and dedicated pathways in the IDF, with the goal of increasing the number of recruits and addressing the needs of the military.