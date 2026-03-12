Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday evening that he has decided not to run in the upcoming elections and will take a break from political life.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Gallant said, “Recently I decided not to run in the next election, to take a break from political life, and after that we’ll see."

He added that he does not rule out a return to politics in the future. “We’ll talk later. I have been a soldier of the State of Israel for 50 years. If an opportunity arises to have an influence, I will step forward and answer the call."

When asked whether his decision was related to the events of October 7 or to his assessment of his chances within the Likud party, he replied, “I think I have good chances; everything is fine."

Gallant said his decision is based on personal considerations at this stage. “I simply decided that right now this is what suits me better."

He also added that such decisions should not apply only to those who held positions on October 7, but should also include leaders from the previous decade, including prime ministers and ministers.