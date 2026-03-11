A van driver drove through a security barricade near the White House in Wasshington DC this morning (Wednesday).

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 am local time.

No injuries were reported. The driver has been detained. No charges have been filed as of press time.

US President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident.

Multiple security incidents have occurred near the White House in the past year. In March 2025, an armed man was shot by Secret Service agents outside the White House.

In November, two uniformed West Virginia National Guardsmen were shot and killed near the White House.