One day after a dominating pitching performance on the way to a win against Nicaragua , Team Israel fell to the Dominican Republic 10-1 on Monday in a World Baseball Classic Pool D matchup at loanDepot park in Miami, dropping to 1-2 in pool play.

Israel struggled early after San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered the decisive blow in the second inning with a grand slam to left field, putting the Dominican Republic ahead 5-0.

The Dominicans added another run in the fourth inning when Oneil Cruz launched a solo home run to right-center field, extending the lead to 6-0.

Israel’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Spencer Horwitz put Israel on the board with a home run to right-center field, briefly cutting the deficit to five runs.

Despite the spark, Israel’s offense struggled to generate sustained pressure. The team finished the game with just two hits, while Dominican pitching kept Israeli batters largely contained throughout the contest.

Dominican Republic added insurance runs later in the game, including a two-run single by Tatis Jr. in the seventh inning and additional runs in the eighth and ninth to seal the 10-1 victory.

Ryan Prager took the loss for Israel after allowing the early surge that gave the Dominican Republic control of the game. Several Israeli relievers entered in later innings in an effort to limit further damage.

Israel showed flashes defensively, turning double plays in the middle innings and holding the Dominican lineup scoreless in several frames. However, the early deficit proved too large to overcome.

The loss leaves Israel with a 1-2 record in Pool D, after it already ensured automatic qualification for the next WBC with Sunday’s victory against Nicaragua. The team will conclude its group-stage schedule on Tuesday with a matchup against the Netherlands, as it looks to finish pool play on a strong note.