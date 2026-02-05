After more than two years of fighting, during which Israel eliminated senior leaders of terrorist organizations in Gaza and Lebanon and struck the top security echelon in Iran, the IDF Operations Directorate has decided to significantly expand the General Staff unit responsible for protecting senior officers, according to a report by military correspondent Doron Kadosh on Galei Tzahal.

The unit is tasked with securing senior IDF officers and military delegations abroad. A senior officer involved in directing the war explained the heightened need, saying, “We have filled our enemies’ battery of revenge for the next hundred years."

Until now, the unit has been relatively small and relied largely on career security personnel and reserve forces. Under the new plan, the unit will expand substantially, and its commander will be promoted to the rank of colonel.

The decision follows a sharp rise in the assessed threat level against senior officers and growing concerns over potential revenge attacks by Iran and terrorist organizations. As part of the upgrade, regular-service security personnel will be recruited, with the first full conscription cycles expected to join in the near future.

Assessments indicate that the number of officers receiving protection will increase, including some who will continue to be guarded even after completing their service in the IDF.