Rabbi Shmuel Raskin, Chabad emissary in Hungary, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the warm support the Jewish community in Budapest is extending to Israelis who are currently unable to return to Israel due to the security situation.

Rabbi Raskin described the command center established by the community immediately after the outbreak of the war became known, noting that it has since received numerous requests from Israelis seeking assistance in a variety of areas.

“I want to praise the members of our community who have opened their hearts and are helping with housing, food, prescription medications, and essentially any need that arises," he said.

“Each time it warms our hearts to see the remarkable mobilization of community members," Rabbi Raskin added. “We published a notice inviting all Israelis currently in Hungary because of the war to join the Shabbat meals at the Chabad House for a symbolic fee of five euros as a sign of commitment."

He stressed the importance of prayer during this period. “Most importantly, we pray that G-d will hear our prayers and that there will be true security in the Land of Israel. May the Holy One, blessed be He, bring peace with our enemies and remove them completely, and above all that there will be peace among ourselves."

“What we hope is that people will strengthen their faith and increase their good deeds. That is what we can do from here on behalf of the entire people of Israel," Rabbi Raskin said.

He also commented on what many around the world view as a surprising phenomenon - Israelis seeking to return home even as the country faces security threats.

“It is truly remarkable. Israelis want to return home even during such a tense time. It demonstrates, as the Lubavitcher Rebbe said many times, that the Land of Israel is the safest place in the world - a land upon which the eyes of the Lord your G-d are always upon it, from the beginning of the year to the end of the year."

Rabbi Raskin also expressed appreciation for the supportive stance of the Hungarian government toward Israelis and the Jewish community.

“We have deep gratitude to the local government. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his team are making efforts to ensure that Jews and Israelis feel safe here. We bless them for that. At the same time, we are not complacent - we are increasing security and vigilance. May G-d help that Jews everywhere in the world will be able to feel safe."

“Our prayer - ‘May our eyes behold Your return to Zion in mercy’ - is that Jews from across the world will come to the Land of Israel with the true and complete redemption," he concluded.