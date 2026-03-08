Navy Commander, Major General David Saar Salama, met with naval commanders over the weekend and conducted a situation assessment during an operational activity.

As part of the voyage, the Naval Commander spoke with the officers and fighters and praised them for their activity over the past week and their contribution to the defensive and offensive missions.

He told the fighters, "I am proud of you and trust you in all the missions. So far, we have attacked Dahya in Beirut, Tyre, Sidon, and Tripoli in Lebanon. We are preparing for an extended stay and will continue to carry out the mission as long as necessary."

The Navy Commander added, "With immense appreciation I want both the commanders and excellent teams to know that you are people who we can truly rely on. The people of Israel trust you. Your military performance has increased significantly, both in defense and attack."