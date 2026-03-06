אילוסטרציה של הבונקר התת-קרקעי של עלי ח'אמנהאי שהושמד צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin updated Friday afternoon on the ongoing campaign against Iran and Hezbollah.

He said senior Iranian regime officials were in Khamenei’s extensive bunker in Tehran when it was struck this morning. The IDF is now assessing who was present and who was killed. Deperin released footage from the bunker, noting that the Supreme Leader had already been eliminated in the opening strike of Operation Roaring Lion.

He added: “The regime has attacked 12 countries, including Arab, European, and NATO states. Iran still has missile capabilities today. Complacency is not an option. Civil defense is not airtight. Over the weekend, following Home Front Command instructions is especially important. I know there are many questions about recent relaxations."

On Home Front Command guidance, he said: “Our priority is your safety. We continuously assess the situation to update instructions. Where possible, we will ease restrictions."