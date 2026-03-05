מטוסי קרב אמריקנים בדרך לתקיפה CENTCOM

The United States military published new footage Thursday showing American fighter jets taking off on their way to strikes in Iran.

The launches were carried out from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which is operating in the region as part of ongoing US military activity.

Alongside the video, CENTCOM wrote, "US forces control the skies by launching from the sea."

Late Wednesday night, CENTCOM captioned another post, "The US Air Force continues to execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran. The two most powerful air forces in the world (🇺🇸+🇮🇱) are dominating the skies over the world’s largest state sponsor of terror."