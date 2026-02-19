While American political commentator Tucker Carlson claims he had a negative experience at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport this week, footage published on social media on Thursday paints an entirely different picture.

In the footage, Carlson is seen signing a document, smiling, embracing a security guard, taking a picture with him, and then leaving.

The footage was published after Carlson alleged that airport security personnel confiscated his passport and took his executive producer to a separate room for questioning.

According to the commentator, the incident occurred after conducting an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. He described the encounter as unusual and said the group later departed the country.

The interview between Carlson and Huckabee followed public exchanges in which Carlson questioned whether adequate protections were being provided to Christians in Israel. Huckabee, who has known Carlson for decades, invited him to discuss their differences in person.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Israel and Ambassador Huckabee denied that Carlson was detained. The spokesperson stated that Carlson received routine passport control questions similar to those asked of other visitors, including diplomats.

The Airports Authority commented: "Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers. The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims."