Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on Wednesday rejected a White House claim that Madrid had agreed to cooperate with US military operations against Iran, highlighting growing diplomatic tensions over the war in the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Albares announced that Spain would not allow US forces to use jointly operated bases in southern Spain for military strikes conducted without authorization from the United Nations.

Following that announcement, President Donald Trump stated that the United States would “cut off all trade with Spain" over its opposition to the US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday that Spain had changed its position.

“I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear," Leavitt said. “And it’s my understanding, over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to cooperate with the US military."

However, Albares rejected the claim in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

“The position of the Spanish government regarding the war in the Middle East, the bombing of Iran and the use of our bases has not changed one iota," he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also reiterated Spain’s opposition to the war and called for negotiations.

Spain, which recognized the “State of Palestine" in 2024, has been among Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israel, dating back to October of 2023, when Israel launched a counterterrorism operation in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7 of that year.

In November of 2023, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

In April of 2024, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".