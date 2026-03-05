Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said Wednesday evening that the current security tensions require Israeli representatives around the world - including in the United States - to exercise heightened caution.

“Even in the US, Israeli representatives need to be more careful during these days," Danon said in an interview with Kol Barama radio.

He added, “The Iranians made a very serious mistake when they attacked Arab countries. Representatives of those countries come to me and tell me: ‘Keep going with full force.’"

“In a single day, Iran managed to turn the entire Arab world against it. European countries have also begun to grow concerned following the attacks on the Gulf states."

Danon added that “Iran is behaving like a wounded animal, and therefore it is firing in every direction."

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, Danon said, “The French president is trying to demonstrate relevance on the international stage, but he isn’t succeeding. He lost control in France long ago, and that is why he is acting this way."

Danon emphasized that “there is a very high level of coordination between Israel and the US."