Danon addresses Security Council
Danon addresses Security CouncilIsraeli Mission to the UN

The UN Security Council convened today (Thursday) to discuss the situation in Syria.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon stated: "In our region, intentions do not create security. Actions do. Rockets striking central Damascus, the release of ISIS prisoners, armed militias near the border and attacks on minorities - this is not stability. This is a lack of control. A 'new Syria' cannot be built on fear, repression or the targeting of minorities."

The ambassador added: "There will be no armed militias, no terrorist infrastructure, and no weapons on Israel's border. Our security is not negotiable. Those who talk about a different future must fight extremist elements and protect minorities."

Ambassador Danon addressed accusations against Israel and said: "You can't talk about coordination and stability and then accuse Israel in the Security Council. You have to choose between real cooperation or political theater in this chamber."