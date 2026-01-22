The UN Security Council convened today (Thursday) to discuss the situation in Syria.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon stated: "In our region, intentions do not create security. Actions do. Rockets striking central Damascus, the release of ISIS prisoners, armed militias near the border and attacks on minorities - this is not stability. This is a lack of control. A 'new Syria' cannot be built on fear, repression or the targeting of minorities."

The ambassador added: "There will be no armed militias, no terrorist infrastructure, and no weapons on Israel's border. Our security is not negotiable. Those who talk about a different future must fight extremist elements and protect minorities."

Ambassador Danon addressed accusations against Israel and said: "You can't talk about coordination and stability and then accuse Israel in the Security Council. You have to choose between real cooperation or political theater in this chamber."