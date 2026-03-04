Heads of yeshivot and senior rabbis from the Religious Zionist community voiced sharp criticism to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News over the Education Ministry’s directive requiring boarding schools to send students home during Shabbat following the outbreak of the war with Iran.

According to the rabbis, the order was applied broadly to institutions across the country without adequately considering the specific conditions at each campus, including the availability of protected spaces. They also claimed the decision was made without prior consultation with halakhic authorities.

Some educators argued that while certain schools lacked sufficient shelter and may have required evacuation, others had appropriate protective arrangements that would have allowed students to remain on campus. They said the blanket nature of the directive led to unnecessary Shabbat desecration in cases where no immediate danger was present.

One rabbi described the move as “scandalous," saying institutions were forced to choose between complying with the ministry’s instructions and adhering to their religious principles. In some cases, he said, schools that hesitated faced pressure from authorities and had to assume responsibility independently.

Reports indicated that in several instances, buses arrived during Shabbat to transport students home. In other cases, parents came to collect their children. However, some institutions delayed departures until after Shabbat ended, opting to wait before arranging transportation.

In at least one case, an evacuation was conducted with explicit approval from a local rabbi.