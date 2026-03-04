Iran’s Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei who was eliminated in US-Israeli strikes, as the next Supreme Leader of Iran, according to a report by Iran International on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, Mojtaba’s selection was made under heavy pressure from the Revolutionary Guards.

Mojtaba, 56, lost his wife in the strike in which his father was eliminated.

Earlier, the Assembly of Experts’ building in the city of Qom was bombed while votes were being counted to determine Khamenei’s successor.

Due to fears of targeted eliminations, the 88 members of the Assembly of Experts did not convene in a single location; the ballots were counted at the building in Qom.