A security source confirmed that Israel attacked the council building in Qom, where the Supreme Council's Assembly of Experts, consisting of 88 members, was set to vote on the next Supreme Leader of Iran during the voting process.

Shortly before 4:00 PM, the IDF announced that it had launched a ninth wave of attacks in Tehran. In Iran, explosions were reported in the capital. The Iranian establishment media also reported explosions in the cities of Raj, Shiraz, and Fawah.

At the same time, the IDF spokesman in Persian, Lt. Col. (res.) Kamal Pinhasi, issued an evacuation notice for those in the "Hakimiyeh" industrial zone in Tehran. "In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area," it said.

Another tweet by the Mossad in Persian stated: "It doesn't matter who is chosen today; his fate has been decreed. Only the Iranian nation will choose their next leader."