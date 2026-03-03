Sirens sounded Tuesday morning in central Israel and Samaria, following the launch of a cluster bomb from Iran. One of the fragment hit a home in Petah Tikva.

No one was injured.

A cluster bomb releases 20 small missiles approximately seven kilometers above the target area. The small missiles spread out over an eight-kilometer area.

Iran possesses three type of ballistic missiles with cluster warheads, among them the Qader and Khorramshahr, both of which can reach Israel. The missiles cannot penetrate a safe room, but they may cause injuries and damage.

A short while earlier, a rocket launched from Lebanon on Tuesday morning hit a family home in Kfar Yuval in the Galilee Panhandle.

Fire and rescue forces responding to the scene reported a direct hit to the building.

The four occupants of the house were found fully conscious. They suffered from blast injuries and received initial medical treatment on site. Emergency teams continue to work at the location to assess the damage and rule out further risks.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene and evacuated to Ziv Medical Center a lightly injured 64-year-old man who was injured by glass shards, and a 24-year-old woman who had suffered shock. Two additional shock victims were treated at the scene and did not require evacuation.

