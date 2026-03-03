השגריר לייטר על התקגיפה בלבנון ללא קרדיט

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, revealed on Monday that Hezbollah’s second-in-command, was seriously injured during an Israeli attempt to eliminate him in Lebanon.

This is an apparent reference to Mohammad Raad, who represents Hezbollah in the Lebanese Parliament and is also the terrorist group’s deputy leader

In a video he posted to social media after leaving the operations room in the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Leiter shared an update of the events of the past few hours.

“Yesterday, we saw Hezbollah beginning to organize in Lebanon and we appealed to the government of Lebanon to put a stop to it immediately. Unfortunately that didn't happen," he said, adding, “Hezbollah attacked with missiles and drones from South Lebanon. They attacked Haifa and Tel Aviv. The response that we promised came immediately."

“We hit key operatives of Hezbollah. We took out the two intel chiefs of that terrorist organization. We took out the head of the armaments procurement for Hezbollah. The number two leader of Hezbollah is severely injured and we destroyed 50 missile sites in South Lebanon which was supposed to have been cleaned already from all of Hezbollah installations. This is a clear violation of agreements we have with Lebanon. We also hit the Dahieh, the command center of Hezbollah in the middle of Beirut," added Leiter.

He stressed, “We do not have an issue with the people of Lebanon but with Hezbollah and we call on the people of Lebanon, we call on the government of Lebanon to rid its country of this terrorist organization Hezbollah, which has aligned itself against the people of Lebanon and with the Ayatollah's government of Iran. And it's now time for the Lebanese to throw out the IRGC sitting in the middle of Beirut and occupying this beautiful country our neighbor to the north."

Leiter concluded by saying he would provide additional updates on Operation Roaring Lion later.