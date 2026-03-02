The Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder, conducted an intelligence assessment today (Monday) in the Intelligence Directorate’s Command Center together with commanders and troops from the Research Division.

From the remarks of the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder: “We could tactically surprise them, beginning at an unexpected hour and catching our enemies mid-gatherings. In 40 seconds, we eliminated more than 40 of the most important people in Iran…and we are not finished. You must continue to set these targets and mark them. Just last night we achieved another such accomplishment, and we intend to add to the list every day.

Looking at the past two years of the war, I believe we are sending a very clear message to our enemies - there is no place where we will not find them.

Anyone who chooses to engage in such actions against the State of Israel, against the residents of the State of Israel, against our future here, we will find them, and we will eliminate them."