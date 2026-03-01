תיעוד מאיראן: המטה הכללי של כוחות ביטחון הפנים הושמד צילום: דובר צה"ל

A short while ago, the Israel Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes targeting dozens of command centers and headquarters belonging to the Iranian terror regime.

As part of the strikes, the headquarters of the General Staff for Internal Security was struck. It served as a command-and-control hub responsible for linking the senior command echelon with the Iranian regime’s security forces on the ground and for directing the brutal repression of the Iranian people.

Additionally, the Tharallah Headquarters, which was used as a defense command center in Tehran against military threats, was dismantled.

The dismantlement of the Tharallah Headquarters will further degrade the efforts of the Iranian terror regime to regroup.

The extensive wave of strikes deepens the Iranian terror regime’s command and control capabilities, while degrading key headquarters and centers.