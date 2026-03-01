Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Safed, stated that thanksgiving and praise to the Almighty should be increased following the elimination of Iran’s leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “In my opinion, Tachanun should not be recited today at Shacharit and Mincha. I recited the Hallel psalms," he said.

Ahead of Purim, the rabbi added, “We fast on the Fast of Esther, and it is proper to observe this fast meticulously, as it is important for the success of the soldiers and the civilians. We must be careful and not rely on miracles."

“On Purim - we should rejoice doubly, especially bringing joy to the families of those who sacrificed their lives and those who were wounded physically or emotionally," he added.

Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, was eliminated, Iranian authorities confirmed overnight in statements published in the country’s media.

“The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic died in holiness," the statement published in Iranian media read. “We announce that the beloved of the Iranian martyrs, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, was killed in a combined attack by criminal America and the Zionist regime, this morning. The fighter who sacrificed his life for the exaltation of Iran and Islam has, God willing, been reunited with the Imam."

It was later confirmed that alongside Khamenei, the head of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Pakpour, were also eliminated. Khamenei’s role will temporarily be filled by Iran’s President Mahmoud Pezeshkian, the head of Iran’s judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and one of the judges of the Guardian Council.