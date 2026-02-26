The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), which represents over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in public policy, and Am Echad, an organization dedicated to advancing the connection between Israel and the Diaspora, today announced publication of full‑page advertisements highlighting the “larger ideological program" driving the Reform movement’s campaign to have a large section at the Western Wall dedicated for mixed prayer under their auspices.

The ads, titled “Exposed," were published in Wednesday morning’s Jerusalem Post, Yediot Acharonot, and Israel HaYom newspapers. They highlight that the current Reform campaign is "part of a coordinated effort to reshape core elements of Jewish life and the Jewish character of the State of Israel. The groups point to Reform leaders' own public statements evidencing a broader agenda that includes redefining marriage, expanding commercial activity on Shabbat, and altering the state’s Jewish identity."

“Reform leaders are employing talking points about ‘pluralism’ without acknowledging their own stated goals," said Coalition for Jewish Values Israel Regional Vice President Rabbi Steven Pruzansky. “Yet they publicly declare that the Western Wall campaign is part of a much broader effort to redefine marriage, normalize government-funded desecration of the Sabbath, and reshape the Jewish character of the state. Israelis deserve to understand the full context, instead of being misinformed that this is simply about prayer space."

CJV and Am Echad stated that they chose to place their message in media outlets reaching a broad cross‑section of Israeli and international readers, including policymakers, diaspora leaders, and engaged Jewish communities. The organizations stressed that their goal is not to inflame tensions but to ensure that the debate is grounded in facts rather than slogans.

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, President Emeritus of CJV, Board Member of Am Echad, and Chairman of the Eretz Hakodesh faction of the World Zionist Congress, was instrumental in facilitating and coordinating the ads. “This is not about attacking anyone’s personal practice; it is about safeguarding the foundations that have held our people together for generations," said Rabbi Lerner. “Public policy should be based on facts, not assumptions. By directing readers to the Reform movement’s own statements, we are encouraging an honest, informed discussion. If the debate over the Western Wall is going to shape Israel’s future, then the public must see the full picture-not just the narrative they want you to hear."

Both organizations underscored that they welcome respectful dialogue, but believe that any discussion about the Western Wall must begin with an honest accounting of the ideological and legislative initiatives tied to the campaign.