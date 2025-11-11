CJV UK, the British wing of the Coalition for Jewish Values, demanded a full effort by the BBC to "clean house" after the leaked Michael Prescott dossier, an independent review of BBC coverage, unearthed pervasive bias within the BBC that was both anti-Trump and antisemitic. BBC Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness were both forced to resign after the dossier revealed clearly misleading edits to a speech by Donald Trump delivered January 6, 2021.

The leaked internal report, revealed by The Daily Telegraph, also shows that senior BBC managers ignored repeated warnings of bias across multiple languages and divisions of the BBC and BBC World Service. It describes unverified claims, emotive framing, and coverage that falsely cast Israel as the aggressor while minimising Israeli suffering.

“The BBC is funded by every household in Britain,” said CJV UK Chairman Rabbi Jonathan Guttentag. “When it gives more credibility to terrorists than to their victims, it betrays the trust of the British public. This is not a political matter-it is a profound moral failing on the part of the BBC.”

CJV UK accused the BBC of using biased and distorted coverage to fuel hostility toward Jews and Israel, both within the UK and worldwide. Antisemitic incidents in Britain have surged since Oct. 7, 2023, and the Yom Kippur attack on Heaton Park Shul serves as a chilling reminder that demonising Israel is a pretext that can lead directly to violence against British Jewry.

“When the world’s most influential broadcaster portrays the victims of genocidal terrorism as the oppressors and excuses terror as resistance, it spreads prejudice from Manchester to Melbourne,” Rabbi Guttentag said. “Words have consequences-and misinformation can cost lives.”