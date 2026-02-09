הפגנת החרדים בכביש 4 דוברות המשטרה

Hundreds of haredi extremists blocked Highway 4 near Bnei Brak this afternoon (Monday) in protest against the arrest of two draft dodgers.

A police officer on the scene declared the gathering illegal, and the police began clearing the road using force.

As a result of the protest, the road is blocked in both directions between the Alluf Sdeh interchange and the Em HaMoshavot interchange.

The police are urging drivers to avoid the area of Highway 4 between the Geha and Alluf Sdeh interchanges and recommend using alternative routes.