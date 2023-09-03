In response to the continuing conflict in Ukraine, which has lasted over 500 days, the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) has decided to distribute 52,000 holiday kits to Jewish groups across the country. This effort is to bolster spiritual and emotional strength during the upcoming Jewish festivals. The FJCU expressed their distress, stating, "Another holiday season under the shadow of war was unexpected." The previous year witnessed significant losses in their community due to the war and bombings.

However, there's a glimmer of hope with recent adjustments to curfew timings. As curfews now begin at midnight in some cities, it's expected to see more people attending synagogues. Furthermore, synagogues and community centers have witnessed a surge in new members as individuals seek comfort in these trying times.

Together with Chabad representatives, the holiday kits provided by FJCU will offer diverse support, including prayer books for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, a holiday recipe booklet for the Hebrew month of Tishrei, calendars, and celebratory foods like honey and wine.

Rabbi Meir Stambler, the FJCU's chairman, highlighted the deep significance of the forthcoming holidays, saying, "Our prayers about life and death have never felt so poignant." Yet, he remains hopeful for peace and tranquility in the near future.