At Assuta Medical Center, doctors have successfully treated the first Israeli patient enrolled in the international OASIS clinical trial. This prospective, controlled study is evaluating a novel biological implant designed to improve outcomes in lumbar spinal fusion surgeries.

The groundbreaking procedure was carried out by spinal surgeons Dr. Eli Ashkenazi and Dr. Alon Grodenstein. The trial, which is running concurrently in the United States, Australia, and now Israel, aims to test the safety and effectiveness of the technology in adults with symptomatic degenerative disc disease of the lower spine.

The trial focuses on patients who have experienced persistent symptoms despite at least six months of conservative (non-surgical) treatments. It specifically examines the use of the investigational device in single-level lumbar interbody fusion procedures.

The technology under investigation is OsteoAdapt SP, developed by Theradaptive. This experimental biological implant is placed inside the interbody cage during the fusion surgery. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on autologous bone grafts (from the patient's own body), donor bone substitutes, or synthetic materials, which can involve issues like limited supply, donor variability, or inconsistent results, OsteoAdapt SP is designed to deliver a more targeted, efficient, and controlled bone growth and fusion process.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Eli Ashkenazi and Dr. Alon Grodnstein stated: "We are proud to be the first in Israel, and among the pioneering sites worldwide, to participate in this important study. When properly indicated, lumbar fusion remains a key option for patients with debilitating lower back conditions. The biological implant actively stimulates healing and bone fusion in the body, representing a powerful integration of precise surgical technique and innovative biotechnology. Combining Assuta's extensive clinical and surgical expertise with involvement in such a rigorously designed trial enables us to provide patients with a forward-looking treatment option held to the highest research standards. The procedure went smoothly, and we are delighted with the patient's positive response, including immediate pain relief."