Three-year-old Refael ben Hodaya was born with holes in his heart. At just a few months old, he underwent open-heart surgery and pulled through successfully. But his medical battle has never truly ended.

Six months ago, a severe virus attacked Refael's heart, leaving him in critical condition. His parents describe days of terror as their son was connected to an ECMO machine, which took over the work of his failing heart and lungs. For nearly a week, the device was the only thing keeping him alive.

On August 11, doctors at an Israeli hospital implanted Refael with the Berlin Heart ventricular assist device (VAD) — an artificial heart now circulating blood through his small body. The Berlin Heart has given Refael precious time, but doctors warn it can only sustain him for a limited period. "The Berlin Heart is a bridge, not a solution", his physicians explain. "Refael urgently needs a real heart transplant".

Click here to help fund Refael's lifesaving heart transplant

Refael is officially on Israel's transplant waiting list. However, child-sized donor hearts are extremely rare in Israel's relatively small population, and specialists fear the wait could run out before a match is found. His doctors have now confirmed: reaching Houston, Texas, offers Refael the best chance of survival. With a much larger population pool, the chances of finding a suitable donor in the United States are significantly higher.

The cost of emergency transport, transplant surgery, and recovery in the U.S. is estimated at $120,000 — a staggering sum for Refael's parents, who are raising six children in central Israel. The family has launched an urgent appeal, asking for the public's help to save their son's life. "Every day that passes puts Refael in more danger", his mother Hodaya said. "This transplant is the only thing that can save him."

Supporters are calling on the public to donate generously and pray for the recovery of Refael ben Hodaya.

