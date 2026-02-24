A federal appeals court has ruled that Louisiana may begin enforcing a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms, JNS reported.

On February 20, the full US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit voted 12-6 to lift a lower court injunction that had previously blocked the law, HB 71, which was signed by Governor Jeff Landry in June 2024.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and several other civil rights groups immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the law, arguing that it would force children to be exposed to a distinctly religious message in compulsory educational settings. They also contended that the law violated the First Amendment’s prohibition against the establishment of religion by the government.

However, the appeals court sided with Louisiana, stating that it was "premature to decide the law's constitutionality before it had been enacted."

Joseph Davis, senior counsel representing the state of Louisiana, hailed the decision, stating, "If the ACLU had its way, every trace of religion would be scrubbed from the fabric of our public life." He added, “That position is at odds with our nation’s traditions and our Constitution."

Under HB 71, public schools - ranging from elementary through post-secondary levels - would be required to display a poster-size copy of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, along with a statement explaining the historical influence of the text on American law and government. Schools may also include other historical documents such as the Declaration of Independence or the Mayflower Compact.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, has said he supports the Ten Commandments law and added he thinks the law will survive legal challenges.

“I’m supportive of it, yeah," Johnson told reporters last June. “And I think it should pass court muster. I think there’s a number of states trying to look to do the same thing, and I don’t think it’s offensive in any way. I think it’s a positive thing."