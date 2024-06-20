Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry on Wednesday signed into law a bill requiring every public school classroom to display the Ten Commandments, NBC News reported.

The bill is the first to pass, though similar bills have been put forward in Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, and others.

The Louisiana bill requires that the Ten Commandments be visible on a poster-size display in "large, easily readable font." It applies in all public classrooms from kindergarten to university. These displays would be required in all classrooms beginning in early 2025, and will also include a "context statement" describing how the Commandments were "prominent" in US public school education "for almost three centuries," NBC added.

According to the report, in addition to the Ten Commandments, the law authorizes the display of the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the Northwest Ordinance in K-12 public schools.

Opponents of the bill warn that it may be unconstitutional, and that lawsuits against it are likely, NBC added. The bill notes that the goal of the law is not religious, but that the Ten Commandments are "foundational documents of our state and national government."

A joint statement by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Louisiana, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation alleged that "the law violates the separation of church and state and is blatantly unconstitutional."

It claimed: "The First Amendment promises that we all get to decide for ourselves what religious beliefs, if any, to hold and practice, without pressure from the government. Politicians have no business imposing their preferred religious doctrine on students and families in public schools."